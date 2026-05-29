Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 77.99 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres declined 3.66% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 77.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.73% to Rs 35.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 327.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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