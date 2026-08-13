Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 79.27 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres declined 33.44% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 79.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.2789.7411.2414.978.8413.847.8812.756.199.30

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