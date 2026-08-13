Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations consolidated net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.010.28-600.0010.710.160.090.160.090.160.09

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