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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 0.344.42 -92 OPM %-8200.00-3500.00 --147.06-110.86 - PBDT-0.81-1.04 22 -0.49-4.88 90 PBT-0.81-1.04 22 -0.49-4.88 90 NP-0.80-1.04 23 -0.49-4.88 90

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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