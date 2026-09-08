Torrent Green Energy commissions 322 MWp solar power projects in Nashik

Torrent Green Energy, a Torrent Group company and wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Power, has successfully commissioned 322 MWp of ground-mounted decentralized solar power projects across Nashik district, Maharashtra, under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 - a scheme launched for implementation of feeder level solarisation under Component-C of PM-KUSUM scheme.

Developed across 50 locations and spanning 14 talukas of Nashik district, the solar portfolio represents one of the most extensive and geographically diversified agricultural feeder solarization projects implemented under the MSKVY framework. Power from the Project will be supplied to MSEDCL under 25 years Power Purchase Agreement.