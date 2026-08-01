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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 96.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Torrent Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 96.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 864.74% to Rs 220.83 crore

Net profit of Torrent Investments reported to Rs 96.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 62.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 864.74% to Rs 220.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales220.8322.89 865 OPM %84.80-82.92 -PBDT137.09-71.44 LP PBT137.09-71.44 LP NP96.08-62.30 LP

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST