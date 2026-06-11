Torrent Investments standalone net profit declines 4.61% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 1070.26 croreNet profit of Torrent Investments declined 4.61% to Rs 708.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 742.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 1070.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1026.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.06% to Rs 673.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3553.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 1396.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1348.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1070.261026.48 4 1396.301348.14 4 OPM %94.6898.45 -84.0095.02 - PBDT962.29993.91 -3 963.794119.92 -77 PBT962.29993.91 -3 963.794119.92 -77 NP708.35742.55 -5 673.133553.15 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST