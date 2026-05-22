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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 41.90% to Rs 4128.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals declined 26.91% to Rs 364.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.90% to Rs 4128.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.88% to Rs 2138.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1911.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 13753.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11317.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4128.002909.00 42 13753.0011317.00 22 OPM %32.8533.14 -33.1532.88 - PBDT1103.00890.00 24 4080.003492.00 17 PBT595.00689.00 -14 2961.002697.00 10 NP364.00498.00 -27 2138.001911.00 12

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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