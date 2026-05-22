Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.90% to Rs 4128.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals declined 26.91% to Rs 364.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.90% to Rs 4128.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.88% to Rs 2138.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1911.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 13753.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11317.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4128.002909.00 42 13753.0011317.00 22 OPM %32.8533.14 -33.1532.88 - PBDT1103.00890.00 24 4080.003492.00 17 PBT595.00689.00 -14 2961.002697.00 10 NP364.00498.00 -27 2138.001911.00 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST