Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 54.57% to Rs 4835.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 3.28% to Rs 566.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.57% to Rs 4835.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4835.003128.00 55 OPM %34.4232.99 -PBDT1347.00939.00 43 PBT754.00738.00 2 NP566.00548.00 3
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST