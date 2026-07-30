Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.57% to Rs 4835.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 3.28% to Rs 566.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.57% to Rs 4835.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4835.003128.0034.4232.991347.00939.00754.00738.00566.00548.00

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