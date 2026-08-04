Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 12.66% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 8124.15 croreNet profit of Torrent Power declined 12.66% to Rs 638.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 731.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 8124.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7906.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8124.157906.37 3 OPM %18.9318.76 -PBDT1325.601375.61 -4 PBT925.19985.34 -6 NP638.85731.44 -13
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST