Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 47.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 6366.09 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Torrent Power declined 47.44% to Rs 359.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 684.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 6366.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6442.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6366.096442.7916.4022.41862.131299.31513.35977.43359.83684.60