Torrent Power soars on bagging Rs 1,825-cr wind solar hybrid projects

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Torrent Power surged 6.37% to Rs 1,441 after the company received letter of award from its distribution unit for setting up of 150 MW (RE Power) grid-connected wind solar hybrid projects under Greenshoe option worth Rs 1,825 crore.
The cost of the project stood at Rs 1,825 crore and it will be commissioned within 24 months from power purchase agreement (PPA).
The project will have a tariff of Rs 3.65 kilowatthour (kWh) and the contract period will be 25 years from the commissioning of the project.
The annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) shall not be less than 50% for any of the year during the term of the PPA & rated power capacity of wind and solar will be in ratio of 2:1, the company stated in the press release.
For meeting the 50% CUF requirement, the company plans to install 245 MW of wind and solar capacity against contracted capacity of 150 MW, it added.
Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 47.4% to Rs 359.83 crore on 1.2% decrease in net sales to Rs 6,366.09 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

