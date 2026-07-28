Total fund mobilization in primary markets spikes 92% on month in June

SEBI stated in its latest monthly update that the total fund mobilization across equity, debt, and business trust segments surged to Rs 1,38,548 crore in June 2026, marking 92 per cent increase from the Rs 72,075 crore raised in May 2026. This sharp turnaround was driven by a broad-based recovery in both private placements and public offerings, reflecting renewed corporate appetite for capital expansion. The debt segment continued to dominate the landscape, accounting for 74 per cent of total resource mobilization at Rs 1,02,508 crore. Meanwhile, equity issues contributed Rs 34,040 crore, further supported by a Rs 2,000 crore mobilization through InvITs. The month saw 22 IPOs and seven rights issues, which collectively raised Rs 2,844 crore. This represents a notable increase of 52.8 per cent from May 2026. Mainboard IPOs accounted for Rs 1,652 crore (three issues), while SME IPOs raised Rs 845 crore (19 issues) during the month. The capital structure differed significantly; mainboard offerings were weighted toward promoter exits with 60 per cent OFS component, whereas SME IPOs comprised fresh capital formation, with 5 per cent OFS component.

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