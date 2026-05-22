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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 93.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 93.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 154.69 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems declined 93.97% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 154.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.65% to Rs 7.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 621.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales154.69156.25 -1 621.59665.24 -7 OPM %0.813.49 -2.402.01 - PBDT1.495.35 -72 14.7213.67 8 PBT0.434.22 -90 10.819.66 12 NP0.355.80 -94 7.808.93 -13

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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