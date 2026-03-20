Total Urea stocks currently at 61.14 LMT, up from 55.22 LMT in March 2025

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated that amid recent developments in West Asia, the Government of India has successfully executed a multi-pronged strategy to stabilize and increase fertilizer availability ahead of the Kharif 2026 season. Through a combination of domestic production hikes and a sophisticated global procurement strategy, the Department of Fertilizers has moved to insulate Indian farmers from global supply chain volatilities.

Government has successfully concluded EPMC (Empowered Pool Management Committee) bidding for natural gas, a move that directly translates to more Urea on the ground. By securing an additional 7.31 MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day) of gas on a spot basis, the total supply to Urea plants has jumped by 23% (from 32 MMSCMD to 39.31 MMSCMD). This technical intervention is set to yield immediate results: domestic Urea production is projected to climb by almost 23% i.e. from 54,500 MT/day to 67,000 MT/day. Crucially, this brings the plants' gas requirement fulfillment to 76% of their average needs, up significantly from the previous 62%.

The governments proactive stance is further validated by the current stock levels, which show a significantly stronger position compared to the same period last year. Total Urea stocks currently stand at 61.14 LMT, up from 55.22 LMT in March 2025. DAP stocks have more than doubled to 24.24 LMT, providing a substantial cushion for the upcoming sowing season.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News