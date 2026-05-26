Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 27.94 croreNet profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 52.21% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.97% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 74.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.9424.94 12 74.5868.85 8 OPM %4.977.22 -8.6910.98 - PBDT1.382.04 -32 6.677.77 -14 PBT1.071.85 -42 5.557.01 -21 NP0.651.36 -52 4.055.19 -22
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST