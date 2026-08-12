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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Touchwood Entertainment standalone net profit declines 70.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Touchwood Entertainment standalone net profit declines 70.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 76.57% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 70.77% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 76.57% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.9616.90 -77 OPM %18.4310.47 -PBDT0.801.88 -57 PBT0.511.70 -70 NP0.381.30 -71

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST