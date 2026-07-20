Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 81.02 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 100.29% to Rs 61.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 81.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.81.0263.7187.0090.6378.4638.3078.3238.1661.2130.56

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