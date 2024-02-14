Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 50.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 25.43% to Rs 63.97 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 50.11% to Rs 27.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.43% to Rs 63.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 51.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales63.9751.00 25 OPM %96.7390.10 -PBDT36.3624.79 47 PBT36.0924.38 48 NP27.5918.38 50
