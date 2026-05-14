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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 6.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 6.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 73.89 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 6.03% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 73.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.93% to Rs 123.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 273.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.8968.04 9 273.69251.63 9 OPM %88.2987.45 -89.9987.66 - PBDT40.8636.44 12 156.34128.84 21 PBT40.7236.30 12 155.78128.01 22 NP32.0230.20 6 123.46103.81 19

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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