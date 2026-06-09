Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.59% to Rs 568.38 croreNet profit of Toyota Financial Services India reported to Rs 57.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 568.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1723.09% to Rs 138.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.08% to Rs 2057.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1523.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales568.38428.69 33 2057.731523.35 35 OPM %73.4960.18 -72.8369.99 - PBDT84.80-27.04 LP 217.6141.30 427 PBT76.98-34.70 LP 186.5914.72 1168 NP57.95-26.27 LP 138.197.58 1723
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST