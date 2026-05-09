TPI India standalone net profit rises 679.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.76% to Rs 9.85 croreNet profit of TPI India rose 679.17% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.76% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 611.43% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 34.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.858.09 22 34.0030.18 13 OPM %21.529.27 -11.977.69 - PBDT2.140.41 422 3.171.01 214 PBT2.000.25 700 2.620.36 628 NP1.870.24 679 2.490.35 611
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST