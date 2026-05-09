TPI India standalone net profit rises 679.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.76% to Rs 9.85 crore

Net profit of TPI India rose 679.17% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.76% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 611.43% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 34.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

9.858.0934.0030.1821.529.2711.977.692.140.413.171.012.000.252.620.361.870.242.490.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News