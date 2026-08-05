Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 19.20% in the June 2026 quarter

TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 19.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 37.59% to Rs 124.38 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 19.20% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.59% to Rs 124.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.3890.40 38 OPM %9.0911.08 -PBDT10.108.72 16 PBT8.537.32 17 NP6.525.47 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KDDL consolidated net profit rises 43.71% in the June 2026 quarter

KDDL consolidated net profit rises 43.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 6.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 6.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 80.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 80.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 620.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 620.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST