Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 67.89 crore

Net loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 67.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.67.8967.60-3.00-1.29-0.250.70-0.880.16-0.880.16

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