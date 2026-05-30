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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Trans Freight Containers declined 43.40% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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