Trans Globe NKS Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net loss of Trans Globe NKS Holdings reported to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 290.91% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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