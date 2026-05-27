Trans India House Impex consolidated net profit rises 537.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 144.78% to Rs 25.58 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex rose 537.04% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.78% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.22% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.43% to Rs 66.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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