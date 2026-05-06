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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transchem standalone net profit rises 186.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Transchem standalone net profit rises 186.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Transchem rose 186.30% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.78% to Rs 4.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales02.42 -100 02.63 -100 OPM %0-19.83 -0-55.13 - PBDT2.391.08 121 5.637.08 -20 PBT2.391.08 121 5.627.07 -21 NP2.090.73 186 4.305.23 -18

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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