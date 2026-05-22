Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 132.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.31% to Rs 195.99 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International rose 132.74% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.31% to Rs 195.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.50% to Rs 8.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.07% to Rs 885.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1430.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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