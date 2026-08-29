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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers (India) bags large order from MEIL

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) bags large order from MEIL

Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) announced that it has received a purchase order from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) for manufacturing transformers and related works.

The order is classified as a large order, with a value between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore, excluding GST, as per the company's policy.

The order is scheduled for delivery within 35 months. The company clarified that the order was received in the normal course of business and does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.66% to Rs 61.52 crore despite a 8.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 572.34 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

 

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shed 0.30% to settle at Rs 303.60 on Friday, 28 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST