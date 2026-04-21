Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 782.67 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India declined 5.19% to Rs 89.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 782.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.39% to Rs 264.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 2508.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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