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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 782.67 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India declined 5.19% to Rs 89.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 782.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.39% to Rs 264.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 2508.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales782.67676.48 16 2508.802019.38 24 OPM %15.1419.40 -15.2716.22 - PBDT126.48123.28 3 392.95308.56 27 PBT119.47116.00 3 363.04281.60 29 NP89.2894.17 -5 264.39214.27 23

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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