TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 54.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 21.85 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 54.09% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.8520.9654.8766.4117.5217.1813.1412.8511.487.45

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