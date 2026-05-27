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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 65.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 65.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 148.22 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 65.82% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 148.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.34% to Rs 45.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 621.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales148.22165.26 -10 621.20649.85 -4 OPM %11.9619.50 -15.0314.57 - PBDT20.4837.16 -45 109.84111.64 -2 PBT8.8324.52 -64 61.1961.66 -1 NP6.5819.25 -66 45.6548.74 -6

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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