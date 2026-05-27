Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 65.82% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 148.22 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry declined 65.82% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 148.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.34% to Rs 45.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 621.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales148.22165.26 -10 621.20649.85 -4 OPM %11.9619.50 -15.0314.57 - PBDT20.4837.16 -45 109.84111.64 -2 PBT8.8324.52 -64 61.1961.66 -1 NP6.5819.25 -66 45.6548.74 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST