Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transport Corp Q1 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 cr

Transport Corp Q1 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 cr

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Transport Corporation of India has reported a 17.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.2 crore on an 8.96% increase in total income to Rs 1,150.6 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 117.8 crore, up by 14.81% from Rs 102.6 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 152 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 11.93%, compared with Rs 135.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expense jumped 8% year on year to Rs 1,052.5 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 67.5 crore (up 9.93% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 38.5 crore (up 3.49% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Vineet Agarwal, managing director of Transport Corporation of India, said, We are pleased to report solid progress in the first quarter of FY 202526, driven by steady growth across our multimodal, warehousing, 3PL, and cold chain verticals. Despite mixed sectoral trends in the economy, our integrated service offerings and customer-centric approach have enabled us to maintain noteworthy operational momentum.

The manufacturing sectors revival, particularly in chemicals, engineering, and consumer goods, has positively impacted demand for reliable, scalable, and sustainable logistics solutions. TCIs continued investments in multimodal infrastructure, upskilling, AI-based SOPs, and green logistics have positioned us well to deliver the diverse supply chain solutions that meet the scale of Indias evolving logistics requirements.

With continued infrastructure push and steady influx of global players driving multifaceted manufacturing growth, we anticipate a robust order pipeline in the coming quarters. We remain committed to delivering value through innovation, strategic partnerships, sustainability, and operational excellence in serving our customers with agility and efficiency.

Transport Corporation of India is engaged in the business of freight transport, supply chain solutions, and transport through seaways.

Shares of Transport Corporation of India shed 0.20% to Rs 1,201.10 on the BSE.

Pound net speculative longs slump to 5-month low

Vidhi Specialty jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Laurus Labs climbs on robust Q1 earnings

Snowman Logistics Q1 PAT surges 43% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

