Transport Corp rises after Q4 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Transport Corporation of India rose 1.10% to Rs 910 after the company reported an 8.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.5 crore on a 12.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,323.8 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 132.4 crore, up by 4.1% from Rs 127.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 174 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 7.4%, compared with Rs 162 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expense jumped 12.02% year on year to Rs 1,223 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 65.7 crore (up 6.14% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 54.6 crore (up 21.33% YoY) during the period under review.

Vineet Agarwal, managing director of Transport Corporation of India, said, Q4 FY2026 reflected TCIs steady execution and disciplined operations in a dynamic business environment. Our diversified portfolio, integrated multimodal capabilities and customer-led approach continued to strengthen our market position.

TCI saw healthy traction across warehousing, multimodal movement, and sector-specific logistics solutions, with our 3PL, cold chain, and warehousing offerings serving customers across FMCG, consumer durables, renewables, e-commerce, and quick commerce. Momentum across rail, road and coastal shipping, supported by continued investments in warehouses, hubs, trucks, and railcar carriers, is strengthening our long-term capabilities, alongside our exploration of EV trucks to advance greener logistics.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on leveraging our investments in technology, multimodal infrastructure, green logistics and strategic partnerships to create enduring value for our customers, communities and shareholders.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is engaged in integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions, including road, rail and coastal transportation; warehousing; cold chain logistics and freight management services.

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