Transport Corp surges as board to mull buyback proposal
Transport Corporation of India zoomed 13.12% to Rs 942.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on 29 September 2026 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.As of 30 June 2026, the promoter and promoter group held 68.86% stake in the company.
Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is engaged in integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions, including road, rail and coastal transportation; warehousing; cold chain logistics and freight management services.
The companys consolidated net profit marginally declined 0.75% to Rs 105.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 106.5 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 9.58% year on year to Rs 1,248.5 crore in Q1 FY27.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST