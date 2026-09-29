Transport Corporation of India approves shares buyback of Rs 150 cr

At board meeting held on 29 September 2026

The board of Transport Corporation of India at its meeting held on 29 September 2026 has approved the proposal to buyback up to 15,62,500 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, each having a face value of Rs 2, representing up to 2.03% of the total number of equity shares in the paidup equity share capital of the Company, at a price of Rs 960/- per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore being 6.76% and 6.15% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as at 31 March 2026, respectively.