Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 1248.50 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India declined 0.75% to Rs 105.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 1248.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1139.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1248.501139.30 10 OPM %10.8310.62 -PBDT152.90146.60 4 PBT116.80117.80 -1 NP105.70106.50 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 145.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 145.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 48.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 48.76% in the June 2026 quarter

M&M gains after Q1 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,454 cr

M&M gains after Q1 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,454 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayRedington Share PriceAdani Ports Share PriceAI Singularity ExplainedITR ReviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance