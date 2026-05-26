Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 1323.80 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 8.23% to Rs 123.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 1323.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1178.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.62% to Rs 456.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 412.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 4916.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4491.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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