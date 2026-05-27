Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 1831.45 croreNet profit of Transrail Lighting declined 23.76% to Rs 96.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 1831.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1906.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.56% to Rs 403.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.08% to Rs 6779.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5212.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1831.451906.65 -4 6779.955212.24 30 OPM %11.2812.38 -12.0912.92 - PBDT163.09192.97 -15 650.38523.61 24 PBT143.50176.75 -19 584.01467.13 25 NP96.50126.57 -24 403.59326.63 24
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 2:32 PM IST