Transrail Lighting jumps as conductor manufacturing capacity climbs to 40,800 km / annum

Transrail Lighting rallied 4.68% to Rs 433.05 after the company announced the completion of phase 1 of its brownfield expansion for conductor manufacturing at its Silvassa location.

Following the expansion, the company's conductor manufacturing capacity has increased to 40,800 km per annum from 24,000 km per annum.

The company said it is currently undertaking Phase 2 of the conductor capacity expansion. Upon completion of the second phase, the company's conductor manufacturing capacity is expected to double from its original capacity of 24,000 km per annum.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, stated, This expansion marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Company's conductor manufacturing capabilities which enhances its execution efficiencies and capacity to cater to growing markets.

Transrail Lighting is a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with primary focus on power transmission and distribution business. It provides turnkey solutions from designing, engineering, supply, manufacture, construction, testing services across all its business verticals which include transmission lines, substations, civil construction, railways, solar EPC and poles & lighting.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 1.95% to Rs 107.88 crore on 4.59% increase in net sales to Rs 1736.03 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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