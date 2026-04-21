Transrail Lighting rises after commissioning Butibori plant, capacity expansion

Transrail Lighting rose 1.10% to Rs 572 after the company announced the completion of its greenfield expansion at the tower manufacturing plant in Butibori, where commercial production has commenced.

The company also said that its brownfield expansion projects at tower manufacturing facilities in Deoli, Baroda, and Silvassa have been partially completed.

Following these developments, the total installed capacity of the companys tower manufacturing facilities has increased significantly from 84,000 MTPA to 1,72,400 MTPA.

Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business, with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 17.7% to Rs 109.74 crore on a 32.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,777.19 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.