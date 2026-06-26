Transrail Lightning secures Rs 459-cr T&D orders from overseas region

Transrail Lightning announced that it has has secured new international orders worth approximately Rs 459 crore primarily in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business.

The order wins mainly include EPC projects for construction of Transmission Lines in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, further strengthening the company's international order book.

With these wins, the companys order inflow for the year has reached Rs 1,034 crore apart from which there is L1 position of around Rs 400 crore.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, stated, The order wins further strengthen our position in the International T&D market and reflect the confidence our customers place in our engineering and execution capabilities. With a strong unexecuted order book and a healthy bidding pipeline, we remain well positioned to sustain our growth momentum while continuing to deliver projects with operational excellence and maintaining our focus on profitable growth."

Transrail Lighting is a turnkey EPC company focused on power transmission and distribution projects. The company also operates in civil construction, railways, solar EPC, and poles and lighting. It has a presence in 63 countries across five continents and operates manufacturing facilities in India for transmission towers, conductors and monopoles.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 96.50 crore on a 3.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,831.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.20% to settle at Rs 512.20 on Thursday, 25th June 2026. The stock market is shut today on account of Muharram.

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