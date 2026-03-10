Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Sanathan Textiles Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Suraj Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

Sanathan Textiles Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Suraj Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd crashed 8.73% to Rs 13.49 at 10:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6502 shares in the past one month.

 

Sanathan Textiles Ltd lost 8.19% to Rs 364.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 586 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd tumbled 7.91% to Rs 20.26. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 698 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd fell 6.97% to Rs 153.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66636 shares in the past one month.

Suraj Ltd corrected 6.07% to Rs 215.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 204 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

