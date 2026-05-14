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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net Loss of Transwarranty Finance reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 14.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.053.49 16 14.4314.90 -3 OPM %-27.657.16 --12.754.16 - PBDT-0.81-0.33 -145 -3.44-2.17 -59 PBT-0.65-0.46 -41 -3.68-2.67 -38 NP-1.40-0.46 -204 -4.42-5.41 18

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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