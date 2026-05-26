Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.67% to Rs 460.68 crore

Net profit of Travel Food Services rose 17.45% to Rs 120.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 460.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 366.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.45% to Rs 441.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 363.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 1647.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1687.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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