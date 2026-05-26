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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 25.67% to Rs 460.68 crore

Net profit of Travel Food Services rose 17.45% to Rs 120.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 460.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 366.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.45% to Rs 441.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 363.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 1647.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1687.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales460.68366.57 26 1647.801687.74 -2 OPM %40.4436.74 -39.3632.83 - PBDT201.91167.66 20 745.90630.63 18 PBT162.33134.49 21 595.46504.34 18 NP120.80102.85 17 441.03363.15 21

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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