Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.14% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.14% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.151.44-220.0021.53-2.580.31-3.020.15-2.130.16

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