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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trent climbs after Q4 revenue rises 20% YoY to Rs 4,937 crore

Trent climbs after Q4 revenue rises 20% YoY to Rs 4,937 crore

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Trent rallied 4.18% to Rs 3,702 after the company's standalone revenue from operations jumped 20% to Rs 4,937 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,106 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from sale of merchandise (excluding other operating income) grew by 21% during the quarter.

As of 31st March 2026, the companys portfolio of 1,286 stores includes 300 Westside, 963 Zudio (including 6 in the UAE) and 23 stores across other lifestyle concept.

On annual basis, the companys standalone revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 19,701 crore in FY26 as against 16,668 crore in FY25. Revenue from sale of merchandise grew 19% in FY26.

 

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.

The company reported a 36.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 639.71 crore on 15.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,259.46 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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