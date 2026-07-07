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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trent posts 19% YoY rise in Q1 revenue; store count rises to 1,312

Trent posts 19% YoY rise in Q1 revenue; store count rises to 1,312

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Trent has reported 19% rise in revenue to Rs 5,666 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,781 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sequentially, the companys revenue has risen by _ % from Rs 4,937 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company stated that the revenue from sale of merchandise (excl. other operating income) also grew by 19% during the quarter ended June 2026.

As of 30 June 2026, the company's portfolio of 1312 stores include 301 Westside, 982 Zudio (including 7 in the UAE) and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts. This involved a net addition of 1 Westside and 19 Zudio stores during the quarter.

 

These strong numbers, however, failed to cheer investors. Consequently, the scrip tumbled 11.20% to currently trade at Rs 2969 on the BSE.

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As per media reports, a global research house had expected the companys revenue growth figure to be in the low-to-mid twenties.

Based the reported numbers, as per the research firm, the company has also recorded decline in average revenue per square foot (assuming the same new-store size as the trailing twelve months), despite benefiting from a relatively weak base.

The investment firm reportedly remains cautious on Trent due to the continued weakness in revenue per square foot, increasing competition, the impact of cannibalisation, and the company's expansion into tier-II and tier-III towns.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.

The company reported a 29.95% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 454.75 crore on a 20.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,936.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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