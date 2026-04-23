Trent Q4 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 455 crore; board approves bonus issue, dividend

Trent reported a 29.95% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 454.75 crore on a 20.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,936.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 576.46 crore in Q4 FY26, up 27.18% compared with Rs 453.25 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating EBITDA climbed 43% YoY to Rs 668 crore. In Q4 FY26.

The company said it now operates a portfolio of over 1,250 large-box fashion stores across 321 cities, including three in the UAE.

During Q4 FY26, it added 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores (including two in the UAE), consolidated one Westside store, and expanded into 47 new cities. For the full year, it opened 60 Westside and 212 Zudio stores (including four in the UAE), while consolidating eight Westside and 14 Zudio stores.

As of 31 March 2026, the store network included 300 Westside stores, 963 Zudio stores (including six in the UAE), and 23 stores across other lifestyle concepts, with a total retail footprint of over 17.7 million sq ft across its fashion brands.

The company said that, given its approach to merchandise sourcing, price architecture, distribution, and inventory provisioning discipline, full-year results are more representative of the business performance.

It added that the gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio remains stable. Operating EBIT margin stood at 11.5% in Q4 FY26, compared with 9.7% in Q4 FY25.

The company said emerging categories, including beauty & personal care, innerwear, and footwear, now contribute over 21% of its revenues.

It added that Westsides online business, along with its presence on the Tata Neu platform, continues to gain traction and grow profitably. In Q4 FY26, online revenues grew 25% and accounted for over 6% of Westsides revenues.

The company noted that Westside online follows an omnichannel model aligned with its in-store experience in terms of product offering, pricing discipline, end-of-season sales, and returns. It also said Westside records some of the highest online volumes among standalone fashion brands in India compared to peers.

On consolidated basis, net profit jumped 32.57% to Rs 413.10 crore on 19.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,027.99 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The company noted that, as per accounting standards, consolidated revenues do not include the revenues of the Trent Hypermarket business. However, the results do reflect the proportionate share of profitability from the venture, accounted for using the equity method.

The Star business comprises 84 stores, including the addition of 12 stores and closure of six stores during the year ended 31 March 2026. The company said it is undertaking multiple initiatives, including technology-led interventions, aimed at enhancing differentiation and improving customer convenience.

Noel N Tata, chairman, Trent said, In FY26, the business delivered encouraging performance, while navigating multiple macroeconomic and geopolitical developments with resilience. We believe that the consumer sentiment would recover further in the coming months once the geopolitical environment settles down.

The Indian consumer continues to evolve with growing aspirations and increasing access to a diverse set of offerings. In this context, we believe, a differentiated customer proposition that builds on relevance and ubiquitous presence will continue to see much traction. We are still in the initial laps of our growth and we remain committed to building out a portfolio of brands that address the significant market opportunity in the lifestyle space.

In our Star business, we continue to apply Trents playbook and the contribution of our own brands and products is now trending over 73% of revenues. We recognize that the expansion program for Star stores has been slower vis-vis our expectations and we are looking to accelerate this agenda in the coming years. We are also looking to make select commitments to retail real estate that allows Star to viably access dense catchments. The food and grocery opportunity is significant and the Star model is differentiated. We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver growing consumer value in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (600%) of face value Rs 1 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). It has also approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, i.e., one bonus share for every two shares held, subject to approval. The company added that the dividend payout will be proportionately adjusted following the bonus issue, if approved.

The companys board has approved its existing authorised share capital of Rs 85.55 crore, which includes a mix of equity and preference shares of different classes. It has also proposed restructuring the entire authorised share capital into Rs 85.55 crore, divided solely into 85,55,00,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each.

Furthermore, the companys board has approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares. The funds may be raised via a rights issue or other permitted methods, either individually or in combination, and in one or more tranches, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. The timing of the fundraise will be decided and undertaken in due course.

The company also approved the appointment of Bahram Vakil as a non-executive non-independent director and reappointed Ravneet Singh Gill and Hema Ravichandar as independent directors for a second term.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.

The counter fell 1.10% to Rs 4,386.90 on the BSE.